A Grand Valley realtor is being recognized for her service to the community.
Brenda Case, with Back to Basics Realty at 631 Maurine Ln., was named a finalist for the Colorado’s Heart Award from the Colorado Association of Realtors (CAR).
When the COVID-19 pandemic began, Case volunteered to help with the Facebook group Grand Junction Mutual Aid. She helped organize events with the nonprofit Mutual Aid Partners (MAP), to get people the food, supplies and other support they needed.
“Seeing the panic and fear in our community when the realization of the pandemic [hit] along with the lack of supplies and services was the biggest driving factor [in getting involved],” Case said in a news release from CAR. “My mother was very active in the community, and she is my inspiration in so many things I do. I think I’ve always been a bit involved, but as an introvert I rarely call attention to myself.”
Case delivered donations and recruited volunteers for the group’s weekly Distribution Day. Those events assisted about 10,000 families and donated about 150,000 pounds of food. She also delivered and organized 50,000 masks in 2020.
But her philanthropy didn’t end there. With MAP, Case also organized an event that delivered gift baskets to 2,200 seniors during the Holiday Season, and delivered gifts for Valentine’s Day and Easter.
“The most rewarding part was probably watching our community come together while it seemed like the world was falling apart,” Case said. “It was a beautiful thing.”
Case was one of four finalists from the state. Matt Robbins of Gunnison was named the overall winner.
For more information on how to help, visit the Grand Junction Mutual Aid group on Facebook or visit mutualaidpartners.org or call (970) 316-2019.
Community Hospital, 2351 G Rd, was named a Healthy Workplace Leader by Health Links Certified.
The recognition is given to organizations that demonstrate a commitment to providing a healthy and safe environment for employees and is the highest honor awarded by Health Links, a news release said. This is the fifth year in a row that Community Hospital has earned this recognition.
Health Links is a nonprofit program of the Center for Health, Work and Environment within the Colorado School of Public Health.
“We are extremely proud to have earned this certification for the fifth year in a row,” Lana Birch, Wellness Coordinator at Community Hospital, said in the release. “It’s because of our staffs’ engagement in our wellness program that we are able to achieve this distinguished recognition and integrate wellness into our workplace culture.”
Health Links uses an online assessment tool to judge businesses and then offers advice on how to improve.
For more information on Community Hospital, visit yourcommunityhospital.com.
Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) of Mesa County has received a $2,840 grant from the Taco Bell Foundation, it announced in a news release.
The money will be used to support CASA’s efforts in providing court appointed advocacy and support for over 50 youths in the foster care system, the release said.
“We are honored to partner with the Taco Bell Foundation in championing the success and dreams of our young people,” Joy Thompson, Executive Director of CASA of Mesa County, said in the release “The vision we share with the Taco Bell Foundation is one in which every young person has access to the therapeutic and educational resources they need to have a brighter future.”
For more information on CASA of Mesa County, visit casamc.org or call (970) 242-4191.
The Palisade Lions Club will be hosting its annual Pancake Breakfast during the Palisade Peach Festival on Aug. 21, it announced in a news release.
Funds from the breakfast, which will be held at the Veterans Memorial Park Community Center, at 2785 U.S. Highway 50 in Palisade, will go towards Palisade parks, scholarships and other local programs, the release said.
The breakfast will begin at 7 a.m. and end at 10 a.m. Tickets cost $8 for adults, $5 for children, while children under four years old eat for free.
For more information, you can visit the Palisade Lions Club Facebook page or contact Laurie Gabriel over phone at (970) 260-4487 or via email at tngrouch@gmail.com.
Fruit Basket, a family-run you-pick orchard at 253 32 ½ Rd., won’t be opening until the first or second weekend in July, it announced in a news release.
The orchard said that its sweet cherry crop froze and the tart cherries are sold out. However, it said that the peach and apricot crops look good, as do some of its apple crops. Some of its plums froze, too.
Fruit Basket will continue to post updates on social media and its website, fruitbasketgj.org.
For more information, visit Fruit Basket’s Website or call (970) 434-3063.
