New Castle death was suicide
The Garfield County Coroner’s Office determined a death that occurred on Interstate 70 near New Castle last week as a suicide on Friday.
Ashlee Duquette, 32, died in the incident after she was found dead near the interstate on May 22 at around 4 p.m.
Her fiancé said she jumped out of the back door of the RV, according to the coroner.
No update on crash victim
There has been no injury update for a bicyclist taken to the hospital after a collision Thursday night.
Grand Junction police officers responded to a pedestrian collision with a vehicle on 25 Road and Hayes Drive around 8 p.m. on Thursday.
Upon arriving on scene, it was determined an adult male riding a bicycle was hit by a car, according to the GJPD.
There were no citations on scene, but the cause of the accident is still under investigation, police said.