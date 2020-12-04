At first blush, bone broth and Christmas aren’t an intuitive pairing.
Cookies? Now there’s a sweet match. Or hot chocolate — Santa Claus supposedly drinks plenty of that.
But bone broth? Definitely, says Carley Smith, also known as the Fairy Gutmother.
As a certified nutritional therapy practitioner and certified gut and psychology syndrome (GAPS) practitioner, she is particularly good at getting to the gut of everything from a food point of view, and bone broth is near the top of her list of must-eat healing foods.
“I incorporate it into everything,” said Smith, who lives in the Grand Valley.
That includes hot chocolate and apple cider. “I know it sounds pretty gnarly,” she said.
For a couple years now, bone broth has been a hot trend, even though the process of simmering bones and veggies for many hours to create a nutrients-dense broth is centuries old, she said.
“It’s kind of coming back into style, I guess,” Smith said.
The reason for this popularity goes back to those nutrients and what they can do for your guts, she said.
Bone broth can help to heal inflammation in the gut lining using nutrients such as collagen and cartilage extracted from bones and amino acids from the protein. Bone broth also is amazing for hydration and aids in repairing sore muscles and joints, Smith said.
From a taste point of view, it’s a flavor-packed building block to cooking, she said.
So here are three reasons from Smith for mixing bone broth into your holiday season and beyond.
DIGEST THIS
Bone broth can help to boost your digestive enzymes, so including it with a meal can help to ease digestion, bloating and discomfort, Smith said.
She suggested adding some blended soup made with bone broth to your meals.
The ingredients in a blended soup break down during cooking, which makes it easy for you to digest. “It’s a little bit of a break for your gut,” she said.
SYSTEM RESET
Holiday cookies and other sugary treats and snacks seem to irresistibly proliferate this time of year, and it is easy to get sidetracked from healthful eating, Smith said.
“Broth can be a really great thing to reset your system and get yourself back on track,” she said.
That includes rebuilding the proper balance of bacteria in the gut and helping to heal the gut lining, she said.
VERSATILE USE
Bone broth makes your food taste amazing and can be added to almost anything, Smith said.
Use it when sauteing veggies. Put in a marinade or blend it into a smoothie, she said.
In some cases, just be sure to use a mild bone broth that doesn’t have onion or garlic flavors, as those will come through and won’t work as well, she said.
Which brings us back to putting bone broth into hot chocolate and apple cider. “People scoff at that,” Smith said. “But don’t knock it until you try it.”
Her recipe for hot chocolate includes quality dark chocolate — the good stuff is great for your immune system and is high in iron, she said — milk, spices and bone broth. She lets it simmer in a slow cooker until it gets really nice and thick and delicious.
As for bone broth apple cider, not only does it taste wonderful, “it makes the house smell like a Yankee Candle,” she said.
Smith’s apple cider recipe along with many other recipes that include bone broth — Bone Broth Bloody Mary, anyone? That recipe was featured on The Dr. Oz Show a couple years ago — can be found at fairygutmother.com.
Including bone broth in your diet and cooking is one of the best ways to protect your health for the holidays, especially in this pandemic year, Smith said.