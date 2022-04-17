Writer to bring dog to local author event

Walker Jean Mills will sign books while her dog, Charlie, will charm you during an author event at 2 p.m. Saturday at Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 2451 Patterson Road.

Mills is the author of “The Good Dog” and “Charlie Finds Love.” Both are children’s books and inspired by Charlie.

“The Good Dog” was given the Mom’s Choice Award, and a 2018 interview with Mills about her book can be found at momschoiceawards.com/blog/interview-walker-jean-mills/.