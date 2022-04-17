Book Notes: April 17 ANN WRIGHT Ann.Wright@gjsentinel.com Ann Wright Author email Apr 17, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Writer to bring dog to local author eventWalker Jean Mills will sign books while her dog, Charlie, will charm you during an author event at 2 p.m. Saturday at Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 2451 Patterson Road.Mills is the author of “The Good Dog” and “Charlie Finds Love.” Both are children’s books and inspired by Charlie.“The Good Dog” was given the Mom’s Choice Award, and a 2018 interview with Mills about her book can be found at momschoiceawards.com/blog/interview-walker-jean-mills/. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Jean Mills Charlie Literature Dog Interview Author Mom Charm Charlie Finds Love Event Choice Award Ann Wright Author email Follow Ann Wright Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! 