Poet and literary arts advocate Trish Hopkinson will be the guest speaker at the May Writers Night.
This event will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, at The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St.
Hopkinson will present “what she has learned about blogging and running a website, provides examples of different approaches, reasons for why you’d want to create an author blog or website, how to prepare and how to get started,” according to Western Colorado Writers Forum, which hosts this monthly event.
Hopkinson leads Rock Canyon Poets, is on the board for the International Women’s Writing Guild and her chapbook, “Footnote,” was published in 2017 by Lithic Press in Fruita.
A couple in their 40s decide to join the Peace Corps and wind up in Uganda.
The story unfolds from there in “A Midlife Crisis in Africa: My Misadventures in the Peace Corps” by Lonnie Hughes of Grand Junction.
Hughes will sign copies of his book beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 2451 Patterson Road.
“After struggling with feelings of loneliness and separation, dealing with Safari ants, hippos, and even a blind taxi driver, the couple’s views of themselves and the world around them is changed forever,” said information about the book at barnesandnoble.com.
