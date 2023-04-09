Book Notes: April 9 Apr 9, 2023 53 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Series hosts author for younger readersThe Author Event Series at Out West Books will continue with a best-selling author of middle-grade books.Dusti Bowling will speak, answer questions and sign books during an event at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, at Out West Books, 533 Main St.Bowling’s most recent book is “Dust,” in which “she does not shy away from difficult subjects like bullying, trauma, abuse and climate change,” according to a news release from the store.Bowling also is the author of “Insignificant Events in The Life of a Cactus,” “24 Hours in Nowhere,” “Momentous Events in The Life of a Cactus” and “The Canyon’s Edge.”For information about Bowling and her books, go to dustibowling.com.For information about Out West Books and its events, go to facebook.com/outwestbooks.Lithic plans ‘Discovering Fire’ eventRoger Wolsey, an author, spiritual director and soul coach, will be hosted with his new book at an upcoming event in Fruita.“Discovering Fire: Spiritual Practices That Transform Lives” by Wolsey was released April 4.Wolsey will be hosted at an event at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, at Lithic Bookstore & Gallery, 138 S. Park Square, Unit 202, in Fruita."Discovering Fire" is a "deep and intimate dive into a profusion of spiritual practices," according to rogerwolsey.com.Wolsey also is the author of "Kissing Fish: Christianity For People Who Don't Like Christianity."For information about this event, go to facebook.com/LithicBookstoreAndGallery. 