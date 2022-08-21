Businesses host sip-and-sign event
Enjoy wine and books at a sip-and-sign event with author Allison McGill.
This event will be from 5:30–7 p.m. Tuesday at Toasted Pixie, 455 Main St. There will be wine available from co-host Carlson Vineyards.
McGill is co-author of “Mommy Didn’t Say That,” a parenting parody book that “will help you redirect your children to more innocent phrases to ensure no salty language is repeated,” according to Lola and Pear Publishing.
For information about this event, go to facebook.com/toastedpixie/.
Deadline nears for poetry contests
The submission deadline for the Fischer Prize and Cantor Prize, both offered by the Telluride Institute, is Aug. 31.
The Fischer Prize is open to English-writing poets from across the United States. The national contest’s first prize winner will receive $1,000, and each of the five finalists will receive $250.
The Cantor Prize is open to Colorado-only poets. The contest’s first place prize winner receives $500, and two finalists each will receive $100.
For submission specifics regarding poems each contest accepts and fees, go to tellurideinstitute.org/fischer-cantor/.
