Local author offers all-ages poetry performance
Author Patrick G. Metoyer will give a poetry performance at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday during the Neighbors Night in the Monument Room at Mesa County Libraries’ Central Library, 443 N. Sixth St.
Metoyer will read from his books and books by other writers. Audience participation is encouraged during this event for all ages.
For information, look for this event in the calendar at mesacountylibraries.com.
Two-day event blends writing, science, music
Passes are currently on sale for A Confluence on the Western Slope, a blending of the literary arts and the science taking place Sept. 10–11 in the Grand Valley.
Along with writing worships and conversations about writing, there will be African music, astronomy lectures, presentations by renga masters and more.
Contributors include Craig Childs, Uche Ogbuji, Daiva Chesonis, David J. Rothman, Erica Waters and many others.
An all-access pass to A Confluence costs $95. Individual event and class passes cost $33 each. For information about the events and workshops, go to https://60db2438797d0.site123.me/. To purchase passes, email Wendy Videlock at coloradawendy@gmail.com.
Historical romance novel on tap
Grand Junction writer Terri Benson has released a new historical romance novel titled “The Angel and the Demon.”
“Angelique Lawson, a naive 24-year-old spinster, has an injured man dumped on her doorstep with instructions to get him healthy enough to hang,” according to a news release from Benson.
However, this man isn’t the train robber Lawson is told he is, just one detail among many in the twist and turns of this novel.
Benson’s book currently is available online as an ebook.
Benson also is the author of “An Unsinkable Love” released in 2012.
For information about Benson and her books, go to terribensonwriter.com.
Writers group hosts mystery contest
The Rocky Mountain Mystery Writers of America will open its Six-Word Mystery Contest on Wednesday.
“Six-word ‘whodunits’ can be entered in one or all five of the following categories: hard boiled or Noir; cozy mystery; thriller mystery; police procedural mystery; and/or a mystery with romance or lust,” according to a news release.
This contest is open to anyone age 18 and older.
Last year’s winner was Sue Hinkin with “Smooth talking lothario found tongue tied.”
The entry fee is $6 per entry or $10 to enter all five categories. The grand prize winner receives $100 with $25 gift certificates for the winners in each category. Winners and finalists will be featured in Alfred Hitchcock’s Mystery Magazine and on RMMWA’s website and in its newsletter.
For information on this contest, go to rmmwa.org.
Memoir focuses on author’s canine companions
Western Colorado writer Lou Dean’s memoir “The Amazing Grace of Dogs” is set to be released in September.
This book is about Dean’s “special connection to decades of canine companions; how their love and interaction in her life helped her survive family tragedy and assisted her in becoming a writer,” according to loudean.com.
For information about Dean and her book, go to loudean.com.