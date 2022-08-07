Book Notes: Aug. 7 ANN WRIGHT Ann.Wright@gjsentinel.com Ann Wright Author email Aug 7, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Book signings set for Saturday, Sunday for two writersTwo writers will have book signings on back-to-back days at Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 2451 Patterson Road.n Sarah Cuoco, one of the 26 contributors to “Life by Design: How To Create The Life & Business You’ve Always Wanted,” will sign books starting at 2 p.m. Saturday at the store.“Life by Design” is a collection of essays written by professionals from a variety of career backgrounds, according to barnesandnoble.com.n Paul Brenner, author of “The Divide,” will sign his books starting at 2 p.m. Sunday at the store.Brenner’s novel is about a man who runs an elk guiding business on the Western Slope and recalls his role in exterminating grizzly bears in Colorado in the 1950s, according to barnesandnoble.com. 