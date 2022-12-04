Childs coming to Fruita bookstore
Author Craig Childs will be featured at an event at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Lithic Bookstore & Gallery, 138 S. Park Square, Unit 202, in Fruita.
Childs is the author of “Tracing Time: Seasons of Rock Art on The Colorado Plateau,” “The Secret Knowledge of Water,” “Atlas of a Lost World,” “Virga & Bone” and other books.
For information about this event, go to facebook.com/LithicBookstoreAndGallery.
Forum puts on annual fundraiser
A Writers Night Silent Auction and FUNdraiser to support the Western Colorado Writers Forum will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday at The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St. Doors open at 5:45 p.m.
There will be live music from jazz and classical musician Jake Johnson, a silent auction, poetry readings, trivia game, food and beverages and a performance by a mystery guest.
Admission is free. This event is raising funds to support new programming for writers, events and a scholarship fund for students pursuing writing-related fields.
For information about the forum and this event, go to westerncoloradowriters.org.
Group organizes Holiday Book Sale
Friends of Mesa County Libraries will host a Holiday Book Sale on select dates in December.
The sale will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and Dec. 16–17 at the First Congregational Church, 1425 N. Fifth St.
“Proceeds from the sale benefit Friends of the Mesa County Libraries, which provide financial support for a variety of services and events at libraries throughout Mesa County,” according to a news release about the sale.
Book signings set for two authors
Two authors will sign books at upcoming events at Barnes and Noble, 2451 Patterson Road.
n Logan Young, author of “The Eternity of Thed,” “The Trials of the Favored” and “The Vanquisher of Water,” will sign books starting at 2 p.m. Saturday at the store.
n Bob Gallaher will be featured with his memoir, “Dry is Everything,” at 2 p.m. Sunday at the store.
For information about these events and the books, go to barnesandnoble.com.
