Lithic Bookstore & Gallery in Fruita is set to host two events for poetry and spoken word.• "Voice of the Valley," a reading event in celebration of Black History Month, will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Lithic, 138 S. Park Square, Unit 202, in Fruita.This event will be hosted by the bookstore and Black Citizens and Friends.• "Words from the Wild" will be at 7 p.m. Friday, March 3, at the bookstore.The event will feature five regional writers and editors who contributed to the journal "Deep Wild: Writing from the Backcountry."Those writers and editors are Jill Burkey, Wendy Videlock and Rick Kempa from the Grand Valley, Peter Anderson of Crestone and Heidi Blankenship from southern Utah.The five will "read stories and poems inspired by their journeys on the Colorado Plateau and beyond," according to information about the event at facebook.com/LithicBookstoreAndGallery.Signing features fantasy authorMeet author Jessica Cooper during an upcoming book signing and learn more about the world of majick she created for her new novel.Cooper will sign copies of "The Ascent of Dorothea Drazik" from 2–4 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 2451 Patterson Road.The book is described as a "action-based witch fantasy" at barneandnoble.com, where information about this event can be found. 