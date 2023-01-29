Book Notes: Jan. 29 Jan 29, 2023 27 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Former FBI agent pens bookThomas J. Baker is the author of “The Fall of the FBI: How A Once Great Agency Became a Threat to Democracy.”Baker will sign copies of his book from 2–4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, at Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 2451 Patterson Road.“The Fall of the FBI” is both a memoir from Baker’s time at the bureau and a look at history through the lens of the FBI cases Baker worked on.For information about this book signing, go to barnesandnoble.com. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Institutions Publishing Politics Security And Public Safety Recommended for you Off the Clock YOUR GO-TO-SOURCE FOR WHAT TO GO AND DO Take Me There! TODAY'S EDITION Headline Quiz January 27th Online Poll Which story topped the headlines for the week ending January 27th? You voted: New airport runway expected to cost $150M, to be completed in 2030 Watching snow melt: April forecasts may no longer be reliable benchmark 'Two Pony Station' ready to respond County targets nuisance abatement violators Truck crashes into lobby of police HQ Ranchers want to know: Can state pay for livestock lost to wolves? Vote View Results Back Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMan shot by deputy on North Ave.Season routes return to Grand Junction airportCounty targets nuisance abatement violatorsBank robbed on Horizon DriveMaking of a runway - Grand Junction Airport project is massiveTruck crashes into police department lobbyGJ chef, Palisade restaurant named semifinalists for James Beard AwardsPay, workload and parents can overwhelm coachesGJHS students walk out over sex abuse allegations against teacherAfter wins in trademark dispute, CoorsTek in Grand Junction ramps up hiring Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Day Precip Temp Sat 23% 27° 40° Sat Saturday 40°/27° Mostly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 23% Sunrise: 07:23:55 AM Sunset: 05:30:18 PM Humidity: 80% Wind: SSE @ 8 mph UV Index: 0 Low Saturday Night Cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 15% 28° 43° Sun Sunday 43°/28° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 07:23:07 AM Sunset: 05:31:29 PM Humidity: 61% Wind: ESE @ 9 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunday Night Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 56% 14° 35° Mon Monday 35°/14° Snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the mid teens. Chance of Rain: 56% Sunrise: 07:22:17 AM Sunset: 05:32:39 PM Humidity: 78% Wind: N @ 8 mph UV Index: 1 Low Monday Night Snow showers before midnight. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 14F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Tue 2% 17° 32° Tue Tuesday 32°/17° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:21:26 AM Sunset: 05:33:49 PM Humidity: 54% Wind: NNE @ 4 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Tuesday Night Clear. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Wed 4% 21° 36° Wed Wednesday 36°/21° More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:20:33 AM Sunset: 05:35 PM Humidity: 64% Wind: NE @ 4 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Wednesday Night Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Thu 3% 25° 40° Thu Thursday 40°/25° Sunshine. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:19:38 AM Sunset: 05:36:10 PM Humidity: 60% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Thursday Night Partly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Fri 3% 29° 41° Fri Friday 41°/29° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:18:42 AM Sunset: 05:37:20 PM Humidity: 59% Wind: NNE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Friday Night Considerable cloudiness. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business
