Writers Night focuses on creativity, challenges
Author Colleen M. Story will be the presenter at the next Writers Night hosted by the Western Colorado Writers Forum.
This Writers Night will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday at The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St. Registration for the event is appreciated at westerncoloradowriters.org.
Story, who authored the book “Your Writing Matters,” will inspire “writers to overcome modern-day challenges and find creative fulfillment in their work,” according to information from the forum.
Story is the founder of Writing and Wellness and Writer CEO. Her website is colleenmstory.com.