Book Notes: March 5 ANN WRIGHT Ann.Wright@gjsentinel.com Ann Wright Author email Mar 5, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Geology book next in author series“Geology Underfoot on Colorado’s Western Slope” with author Amy Ellwein will be featured in the Author Event Series at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, at Out West Books, 533 Main St.Ellwein is a senior partner at Paradox Geologic and a research professor at Western Colorado University.The event will include a presentation by Ellwein, a question and answer time and book signing.For information about the event, go to facebook.com/outwestbooks.Mystery series author to speak, signD.P. Benjamin, author of the Four Corners Mysteries series, will sign his books from 2–4 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 2451 Patterson Road.There are three books published so far in this series: “The Road to Lavender,” “A Lavender Wedding” and “Spirits of Grand Lake,” which was released in September.Benjamin also is the author of The Great Land Fantasy series and The Surface Creek Life series.For information about Benjamin, go to benjaminauthor.com.For information about the book signing, go to barnesandnoble.com.Public reading at next Writers NightA workshop-style evening is planned for the next Writers Night from the Western Colorado Writers’ Forum.“I’d Rather Die, They Said: Reading Your Work in Public” will be led by John R. Lanci and will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, at The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St.During this workshop, Lanci will offer advice for “how to overcome fear and become a more effective reader of your own work,” according to the forum.Lanci, who lives in Grand Junction, is a published author and professor emeritus at Stonehill College in North Easton, Massachusetts.For information about this Writers Night or to register to attend, go to westerncoloradowriters.org. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Publishing Literature Ann Wright Author email Follow Ann Wright Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you TODAY'S EDITION Headline Quiz March 3rd Online Poll Which story topped the headlines for the week ending March 3rd? You voted: Union Station: Plan keyed to lower downtown's planned revitalization Flowers by Garvey's Gardens brings home-grown blossoms to downtown Deniers seek to run GOP Activists shed light on the housing crisis facing the valley Ex-deputy DA appears in court on influence charges Peters obstruction case goes to jury Vote View Results Back Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles'Shark Tank' star chats about tattoos, entrepreneurship during GJ visitTuesday Morning store in Grand Junction to closeJury finds Peters guilty on obstruction charge, but acquits on arrestUnion Station revamp highlights lower downtown's planned revitalizationSupreme Court denies Peters' appealPeters misdemeanor trial kicks off with testimony about alleged videoNew flower shop opens downtownJury still deliberating in obstruction trial against PetersBand lineup announced for 2023 Palisade Bluegrass and Roots FestivalActivists shed light on homeless issues facing Grand Junction Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Day Precip Temp Sun 15% 33° 51° Sun Sunday 51°/33° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:41:18 AM Sunset: 06:11:07 PM Humidity: 50% Wind: SSW @ 17 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Sunday Night Some clouds. Low 33F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 2% 30° 53° Mon Monday 53°/30° Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:39:49 AM Sunset: 06:12:10 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: SW @ 13 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Monday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Tue 4% 30° 53° Tue Tuesday 53°/30° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 06:38:19 AM Sunset: 06:13:13 PM Humidity: 51% Wind: NW @ 9 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Tuesday Night Partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Wed 5% 32° 53° Wed Wednesday 53°/32° Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 06:36:48 AM Sunset: 06:14:15 PM Humidity: 49% Wind: S @ 11 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Wednesday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 13% 26° 45° Thu Thursday 45°/26° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 13% Sunrise: 06:35:17 AM Sunset: 06:15:17 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: W @ 11 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Thursday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 26F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 2% 34° 48° Fri Friday 48°/34° Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:33:45 AM Sunset: 06:16:19 PM Humidity: 40% Wind: SSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Friday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 14% 36° 50° Sat Saturday 50°/36° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 14% Sunrise: 06:32:13 AM Sunset: 06:17:21 PM Humidity: 58% Wind: ESE @ 6 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Saturday Night Partly cloudy skies early, then some snow showers later at night. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.