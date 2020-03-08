‘The Bard’ plans two performances
Former Colorado poet laureate David Mason is the writer and narrator for a “theatrical experience” mixing words and music and with two presentations.
“The Bard Goes West: How Poetry Moves” will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Palisade Branch Library, 119 W. Third St., in Palisade and at 7 p.m Thursday at Lithic Bookstore & Gallery, 138 S. Park Square, Unit 202, in Fruita.
These events are free to attend.
Along with Mason’s narration, there will be performances and music by John Anglim and Shawnee Rayne, George Sibley of Gunnison, Kierstin Bridger of Ridgway, as well as locals Danny Rosen and Wendy Videlock.
For information about this event, go to Lithic’s Facebook page.
School system reform is author’s topic
A meet-and-greet and signing event for University of Texas economic Professor John Merrifield is scheduled from 1–4 p.m. Thursday at Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 2451 Patterson Road.
Merrifield is the author of “School System Reform: How and Why is a Price-less Tale,” which “identifies root causes of persistently disappointing classroom outcomes … and then lays out a strategy for identifying the key elements of a high-performing school system and then achieving their implementation,” according to information at barnesandnoble.com.