Western Slope poet laureate named
Palisade writer, poet and artist Wendy Videlock will be named the new Western Slope poet laureate during Art After Hours from 6–8 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St.
Western Slope poet laureate named
Palisade writer, poet and artist Wendy Videlock will be named the new Western Slope poet laureate during Art After Hours from 6–8 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St.
This free event will be hosted by the Grand Valley Creative Alliance and the Telluride Institute.
Along with honoring Videlock, who has published several books or chapbooks of poetry and essays and is a visual artist, this event will feature a printmaking demonstration by Sam Spier, live music and refreshments.
The event also will honor outgoing Western Slope poet laureate L. Luis Lopez, a CMU professor emeritus.
For information about this Art After Hours event, go to gvcreates.org.
Lithic hosts ‘Writing For Change’
Writer Jacob Richards will give the presentation “Writing For Change” at 7 p.m. Friday, May 19, at Lithic Bookstore & Gallery, 138 S. Park Square, Unit 202.
“Jacob will present example of what any citizen can do to promote positive change through writing, such how to write letters to the editor, letters to elected officials, slogans, blogs, and many more ideas,” according to information at Lithic’s Facebook page.
Richards writes peopleshistoryofthegrandvalley.com and published “Freedom and Oppression: Homelessness in the Grand Valley.”
For information about this presentation, go to facebook.com/LithicBookstoreAndGallery.
Billy goat antics featured in book
Sancho is billy goat with a knack for getting in trouble and he is the star of a book by Elizabeth Dettling Moreno.
In her children’s book, titled “Sancho, the Silly Billy Goat,” Moreno has put Sancho’s incidents into a narrative poem.
Moreno will sign copies of her book at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 2451 Patterson Road.
For information about this event, go to stores.barnesandnoble.com/store/2852.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:03:07 AM
Sunset: 08:18:08 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: SE @ 14 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Partly cloudy skies. Low around 55F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:02:12 AM
Sunset: 08:19:03 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: ESE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:01:19 AM
Sunset: 08:19:57 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: SE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 53F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:00:28 AM
Sunset: 08:20:51 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: NE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 05:59:38 AM
Sunset: 08:21:45 PM
Humidity: 31%
Wind: NNE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 16%
Sunrise: 05:58:49 AM
Sunset: 08:22:38 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: NNE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 21%
Sunrise: 05:58:02 AM
Sunset: 08:23:31 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: NE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.