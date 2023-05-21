Book Notes: May 21 May 21, 2023 53 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Lithic hosts monthly slam poetry eventA new monthly event for slam poetry will get started this week.The Grand Slam: The Grand Valley’s Monthly Poetry Slam will be from 6–8 p.m. Friday, May 26, at Lithic Bookstore and Gallery, 138 S. Park Square, Unit 202, in Fruita.The Grand Slam will start with a 30-minute open mic time followed by a three-round battle among six slam poets. The winner will receive $50.Look for the link to sign up for either the open mic or the slam poetry battle in the event information at facebook.com/LithicBookstoreAndGallery. Day-of sign up will be available as space allows.The Grand Slam will continue at Lithic on the fourth Friday of the month. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Sports Basketball Poetry Publishing Recommended for you TODAY'S EDITION Headline Quiz May 19 Online Poll Which story topped the headlines for the week ending May 19? You voted: Proposition HH stakes: TABOR refunds and property taxes Rail safety concerns rise with prospects for new oil car traffic New law aims to keep doors open at rural Colorado facility schools Schools getting a raise under 2023-24 School Finance Act Grand Junction starts e-scooter test run 1 teen dies, 5 injured in Fruita area crash Bookcliff Middle School prepares for influx of East students Vote View Results Back Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles1 dead, 5 injured in crash involving Fruita studentsMichael Imperioli slams Hollywood’s ‘unimaginative’ casting system: ‘People thought I was a gangster after Sopranos!’Grand Junction and Mesa County began to blossom in 1883Which of these projects is corrupt, Rep. Boebert?Prep hoops community reacts to rule change: "It'll be good for the game"Boebert files for divorcePublic Health board resigns in protestGrand Junction starts e-scooter programUnion Station hosts open house for community, train enthusiastsWelcome back: Wells returns to coach Fruita boys Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Day Precip Temp Sat 2% 53° 82° Sat Saturday 82°/53° Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 05:57:20 AM Sunset: 08:24:29 PM Humidity: 57% Wind: SE @ 5 mph UV Index: 0 Low Saturday Night Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Sun 15% 58° 81° Sun Sunday 81°/58° Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 05:56:37 AM Sunset: 08:25:21 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: NNE @ 8 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Mon 19% 56° 81° Mon Monday 81°/56° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 19% Sunrise: 05:55:54 AM Sunset: 08:26:12 PM Humidity: 35% Wind: S @ 11 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Monday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 24% 57° 79° Tue Tuesday 79°/57° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 05:55:14 AM Sunset: 08:27:02 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Tuesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 16% 57° 84° Wed Wednesday 84°/57° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 16% Sunrise: 05:54:35 AM Sunset: 08:27:52 PM Humidity: 31% Wind: SSE @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Wednesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 7% 58° 87° Thu Thursday 87°/58° A few clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 7% Sunrise: 05:53:58 AM Sunset: 08:28:40 PM Humidity: 24% Wind: S @ 12 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Fri 1% 57° 88° Fri Friday 88°/57° Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 05:53:23 AM Sunset: 08:29:28 PM Humidity: 19% Wind: S @ 14 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Friday Night Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 57F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business
