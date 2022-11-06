Signing set for lifestyle guide author
T.R. Buck is the author of “The Biblical Lifestyle Guide: The Academy — a practical guide to living out your faith as the world falls apart!”
A book signing for Buck will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 2451 Patterson Road.
This book is “a practical crash course on how to live a Biblical Lifestyle. The knowledge presented in this book was gained through years of hands-on, tangible and deadly spiritual warfare,” according to information at barnesandnoble.com.
Slam poet gives memorization tips
During a Mesa County Libraries’ artist in residence workshop, slam poet Caleb Ferganchick will talk about the techniques he uses to memorize work for competitive poetry events.
“Memory for the Main Stage” will be from 6–7 p.m. Thursday in the Monument Room at Mesa County Libraries’ Central Library, 443 N. Sixth St.
“These memorization techniques can be used in all sorts of ways, from grocery lists to presentation,” according event information from the Western Colorado Writers Forum, where Ferganchick is a board member. “Bring any poem you want to memorize.”
For information or to register for this workshop, go the calendar of events at mesacountylibraries.org.
