Writers Night focuses on ‘Writer’s Voyage’
The October Writers Night hosted by the Writers Forum of Western Colorado will be an online-only event and will feature Front Range author Leilani Raashida Henry.
“The Writer’s Voyage: Let Your Intuition Lead You” with Henry will be offered from 6–7:30 p.m. Tuesday on Zoom. Those who want to attend must register by 3 p.m. Tuesday through westerncoloradowriters.org (look under “Events”). This event is free.
Henry is the author of “The Call of Antarctica: Exploring and Protecting the World’s Coldest Continent.” During her presentation, participants will “learn what shapes, directs and leads us to being the author we envision to free our writing and ourselves,” according to westerncoloradowriters.org.
Book signing features ‘Hardland’ author
Ashley E. Sweeney will sign copies of her novel, “Hardland” at 2–4 p.m. Saturday at Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 2451 Patterson Road.
“Hardland” is set in 1899 in the Arizona Territory and follows a single mother, who talks fast and works hard to escape abuse and provide for her sons.
“Hardland” is Sweeney’s third novel, following “Answer Creek” and “Eliza Waite.”
Meet illustrator and nine different authors during book event at Applefest
The Grand Mesa Arts and Events Center will host nine area authors and one illustrator for a book event during Applefest in Cedaredge.
This event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Center, 195 W. Main St.
Here is a list of the authors/illustrator who will be in attendance and their books:
n D.P. Benjamin, “Stone Bride,” “The Road to Lavender” and “A Lavender Wedding.”
n Trudy Berghauser, “Finding Errtillee,” “Errtillee Falling” and “Saving Errtillee.”
n Ann Boelter, “Fiona” and “Nena.”
n Barbe Chambliss, “Women Peacemakers: What We Can Learn From Them.”
n Joseph Colwell, “The Hermit of Puccini Ridge: A Story of a Life.”
n J.S. Fairchild, “The Old Eve Tree.”
n R.A. Lingenfelter, “End of Crows.”
n Mckenzie Moore, “Equilibrium.”
n Barbara Torke (illustrator), “The Missing Green Crayon.”
n Laura Lee Yates, “Bound for the Western Sea: The Canine Account of the Lewis & Clark Expedition.”
