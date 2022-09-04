Filmmaker gives tips for screenwriting
Hank Braxtan will talk about writing and filmmaking during the next Writer’s Night with the Western Colorado Writers’ Forum.
The workshop will go from 6–7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, at The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St.
Braxtan grew up in the Grand Valley and worked in the film industry in Los Angeles for a number of years before returning to the valley. He has produced three feature films on the Western Slope.
“It’s not like a writer sits around and thinks, ‘Another zombie movie will put me on the map!’ ” Braxtan wrote in his workshop description. “Nope, writer’s gotta get paid, though — and when you’re getting paid you gotta write what the person writing the checks wants.
“To that end I’ll talk about how to keep your sanity when Hollywood wants you to dumb it down, and how to work within the confines of a formula but enjoy what you’re working on,” he wrote.
Registration is required for this free workshop and can be made at westerncoloradowriters.org.
Poets to compete at Slamming Bricks
Watch and listen as writers and poets battle it out with words at the fourth annual Slamming Bricks Poetry Slam Competition.
This event will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Admission is free. This event is for adults only.
Slamming Bricks takes place during Colorado West Pride’s Pride Festival and “pays homage to the 1969 Stonewall Riots and the Gay Liberation Movement,” according to a news release.
In the lineup and competing in four rounds are Autumn Fischer, Ian McLaughlin, Adrianna Cascarella, Sabrina Zachary, Aerik Francis, Charles “Dalton” Telschow, Nico Wilkinson, Kinberly Jarchow and Brianna Hammerstrom.
An open mic for more slam poetry will be available as time allows, according to the event’s Facebook page.
The event also will offer a pop-up bookstore with works by the competing poets and an anthology of slam poetry that was edited by Avery Brooks.
For information, look for the event at facebook.com/CharlieDwellingtons.
Author, dog scheduled for book signing
Author Walker Jean Mills and her dog Charlie are coming back to Grand Junction.
A book signing event for them will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 2451 Patterson Road.
Mills is the author of “The Good Dog” and “Charlie Finds Love.”
For information about this author event, go to bit.ly/3Q2FHyP.
