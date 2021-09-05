Approach, perspective topics of workshop
Writers looking to change their approach to writing will find the upcoming Writers Night right up their alley.
“Making the Familiar Strange: Uncovering New Perspectives Through Writing” is the title for Carrie Schaeffer’s presentation at the Writers Night at 6 p.m. Tuesday at The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St.
Schaeffer is a freelance writer, owns Apostrophe Life Coaching and co-owns Hoptocopter Films.
To register for the workshop or for more information go to westerncoloradowriters.org or email wcwritersforum@gmail.com.
Poets from across U.S. set to compete in Slamming Bricks
The third annual Slamming Bricks: A Poetry Riot will go from 6:30–8:30 p.m. Saturday at Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St.
There will be eight poets from across the United States competing at Slamming Bricks.
The competition will be “centered on the themes of liberation and resistance in honor of the 1969 Stonewall Riots that launched the Gay Liberation movement,” according to a news release from the Western Colorado Writer’s Forum, which hosts the slam.
Admission is free. This event is for individuals age 21 and older.
For information about the slam, go to westerncoloradowriters.org.