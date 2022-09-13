agate Boys soccer rankings for September 13, 2022 Sep 13, 2022 Sep 13, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print SoccerClass 5ATEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK1. Legacy (19) 4-0-0 243 1 4 W2. Valor Christian (3) 3-0-1 202 3 1 W3. Broomfield 4-0-0 198 2 4 W4. Boulder (3) 3-1-1 182 5 2 W5. Cherokee Trail (1) 5-1-0 137 9 1 W6. Denver East 3-0-0 129 6 3 W7. Arapahoe (1) 5-1-1 121 7 3 W8. Fairview 4-1-1 110 4 1 W9. Regis Jesuit 1-0-1 48 - 1 W10. Rangeview 5-1-0 34 10 1 LOthers receiving votes: Horizon 33, Castle View 15, Monarch 14, Liberty 12, Grandview 10, Rampart 10, Rocky Mountain 8, Fossil Ridge 7, ThunderRidge 7, Denver South 5, Rock Canyon 5, Cherry Creek 3, Prairie View 2, Aurora Central 1, Chaparral 1, Chatfield 1, Overland 1, Vista Ridge 1Class 4ATEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK1. Durango (11) 7-0 232 4 7 W2. Northfield (9) 3-0-1 208 3 1 W3. Skyline (1) 5-0 138 6 5 W4. G. Washington (2) 4-0 136 7 4 W5. Cheyenne Mtn. (1) 6-1 130 5 6 W6. Silver Creek 3-2 129 2 2 L7. Mullen (2) 4-1 112 1 1 W8. Air Academy 4-1 58 9 1 W9. Eagle Valley 6-0 52 - 6 W10. Golden 4-2 43 - 4 WOthers receiving votes: Mead 39, Regis Groff 38, The Classical Academy 36, Conifer 26, Northridge 26, Centaurus 21, Palmer Ridge 20, Summit 19, Skyview 16, D’Evelyn 13, Lewis-Palmer 11, Niwot 9, Littleton 5, Mesa Ridge 5, Battle Mountain 4, Longmont 4, Denver North 3, Windsor 3, Wheat Ridge 2, Erie 1, Pueblo West 1Class 3ATEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK1. Colo. Academy (8) 4-1 132 2 1 L2. Jeff. Academy (3) 3-1 130 1 1 L3. Coal Ridge (2) 3-0-1 120 4 1 W4. Roaring Fork (1) 2-0 96 6 2 W5. Liberty Common 3-1 76 7 2 W6. KIPP Denver (1) 4-2 66 5 2 L7. Peak to Peak 4-1 57 - 4 W8. Atlas Prep. 2-2-1 52 3 2 L9. The Academy 4-0 32 8 4 W10. Lamar 5-1 25 10 2 WOthers receiving votes: Manitou Springs 24, Fort Lupton 15, Frontier Academy 15, Pagosa Springs 15, Arrupe Jesuit 14, Faith Christian 13, DSST: Conservatory Green 10, Alamosa 9, Kent Denver 9, Bruce Randolph 6, DSST: Byers 5, DSST: Montview 4, Middle Park 3, STRIVE Prep — SMART 3, Harrison 2, Moffat County 2Class 2ATEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK1. Thom. MacLaren (6) 3-0 116 2 3 W2. Vail Mountain (5) 5-2 114 1 1 L3. Denver Christian (1) 4-1 88 4 3 W4. Crested Butte 5-2 78 3 2 W5. Heritage Christian 2-1 52 9 1 L6. Lotus School (1) 2-1 50 8 1 W7. Loveland Classical 3-1 38 10 3 W8. Dawson School 3-0 34 - 3 W9. Vanguard School 5-1 33 - 3 W10. Bishop Machebeuf 3-1 32 5 2 WOthers receiving votes: Ridgway 24, Telluride 23, Mile High Academy 7, Lake County 6, Fountain Valley 5, Ellicott 4, Manual 4, SkyView Academy 4, Front Range Christian 3 