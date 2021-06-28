Both eastbound and westbound lanes on Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon are now open
The westbound lanes were cleared and opened at around 6:15 p.m.
The eastbound lanes reopened earlier shortly after 3 p.m.
The Colorado Department of Transportation made the decision at 10 p.m. Sunday night to keep the highway closed overnight. Crews continued to clean up the debris field throughout the night.
The debris field from the mudslide that closed the highway was approximately 80 feet wide and up to 5 feet deep. There are no reports of injuries caused by the slide.
CDOT advises motorists to use cotrip.org to check for road conditions.