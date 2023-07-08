2023 Spring Fire Camp010.JPG

A camp crew member points toward the active Spring Creek Fire from a fire camp in Cottonwood Park on July 6, 2023.

 MARIANNE BLEY

NOTE: See Sunday's Daily Sentinel in print and at www.gjsentinel.com for a story on how a village is created to take care of more than 500 firefighters.

Another day of minimal growths and another day of successful firefighting efforts at the Spring Creek Fire, but the fire remains at 37% contained.