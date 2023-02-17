A number of area wrestlers have advanced to the state title match at the Colorado High School State Wrestling Championships at Ball Arena in Denver.
The title matches will be Saturday night.
Below is the results of Friday night's semifinal matches.
CLASS 5A
106 — Geno Gallegos, Fruita Monument, lost in semifinals
157 — Dylan Chelewski, Fruita Monument, lost in semifinals
165 — Devin Hickey, Central, lost in semifinals
175 — True Tobiasson, Fruita Monument, lost in semifinals
CLASS 4A
138 — Keyton Young, Palisade, lost in semifinals
157 — Quinn Brown, Montrose, lost in semifinals
285 — * Dmarian Lopez, Montrose, advanced to title match
CLASS 2A
120 — Ethan Hice, Cedaredge, lost in semifinals
126 — Tayton Nelson, Cedaredge, lost in semifinals
132 — Trae Kennedy, Meeker, lost in semifinals
132 — Landon Martin, Cedaredge, lost in semifinals
138 — Charlie Miller, North Fork, lost in semifinals
144 — Abe Maupin, Meeker, advanced to title match
150 — Ethan Toothaker, Cedaredge lost in semifinals
157 — Connor Blunt, Meeker lost in semifinals
165 — Cade Blunt, Meeker, advanced to title match
175 — Arthur Connelly, Nucla, lost in semifinals
215 — * Judd Harvey, Meeker, advanced to title match
285 — Tanner Musser, Meeker, advanced to title match
GIRLS TOURNAMENT
130 — Mollie Dare, D51, advanced to title match
190 — Laylah Casto, D51, lost in semifinals
235 — Lynessia Duran, Olathe, lost in semifinals
* — 2022 state champion
