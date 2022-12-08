Law enforcement from the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado State Patrol and Grand Junction Police Department responded to a domestic violence call late Tuesday morning. A suspect was shot during the incident.
The man shot by police Tuesday during a domestic violence call has been arrested.
According to a Mesa County Sheriff’s Office news release, the 21st Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team’s investigation remains ongoing.
The incident occurred near the Red Roof Inn near the U.S. Highway 6& 50 and Interstate 70 interchange.
Joseph Mendez, 28, was arrested after he received medical treatment and was released from the hospital. Mendez was then transported to the Mesa County Detention Facility and booked on multiple charges including menacing-real/simulated weapon, possession of a weapon by previous offender, violation of a protection order, violation of bail bond conditions, theft and resisting arrest.
The continuing CIRT investigation will conduct interviews and collect evidence in this case, which could lead to addition changes for Mendez.
Information about the suspect’s injuries has yet to be released.
The Grand Junction Police Department will be responsible for releasing the names of the officers involved in the shooting. As is standard protocol with any officer-involved shooting, both officers involved are currently on paid administrative leave.
The incident started around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday when Grand Junction Police Department responded to the Red Roof Inn to investigate a domestic violence complaint.
The male suspect fled after law enforcement arrived and a foot pursuit ensued, which is when the officer-involved shooting occurred.
All officer-involved shootings in Mesa County are investigated by the 21st Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team, which is comprised of representatives of the Mesa County Sheriff's Office, the Grand Junction Police Department, Fruita Police Department, Palisade Police Department, Colorado State Patrol, Colorado Department of Corrections, 21st Judicial District Attorney's Office and Colorado Bureau of Investigation.
