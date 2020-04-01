Mesa County Sheriff's Office Investigators announced that an arrest warrant has been issued for Mark Anthony Foster, 61, in connection with the Oct. 23, 2019 homicide of 59-year-old Roxine Foster.
Foster is facing charges of Murder in the First Degree, Attempt to Influence a Public Servant and Domestic Violence.
On Oct. 23, deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call from Foster advising his wife had been shot by an unknown person. Roxine Foster was found deceased when deputies arrived at the couple’s property on the 2200 block of I Road.
Foster was arrested and taken into custody Tuesday evening. He is currently being held at the Mesa County Detention Facility on a no bond hold.