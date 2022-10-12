 Skip to main content
breaking

Biden to create Camp Hale monument today, Thompson Divide measure also being announced

President Biden today is scheduled to designate the new Camp Hale ━ Continental Divide National Monument during a visit to Colorado in which the Biden administration also plans to announce a proposal to withdraw more than 200,000 acres in the Thompson Divide area southwest of Glenwood Springs from new oil and gas leasing and mining claims.

Biden today also will announce funding through the Inflation Reduction Act to mitigate the impacts of drought in the Colorado River Basin, a White House official said on background in an email to media outlining today's planned announcements.

ski troops at Camp Hale.jpg

Eagle County Historical Society and Eagle Valley Library District

Members of the 10th Mountain Division training at Camp Hale during World War II.
Thompson Divide

FILE - A landscape shot of the Thompson Divide high country.

An error occurred