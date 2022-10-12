President Biden today is scheduled to designate the new Camp Hale ━ Continental Divide National Monument during a visit to Colorado in which the Biden administration also plans to announce a proposal to withdraw more than 200,000 acres in the Thompson Divide area southwest of Glenwood Springs from new oil and gas leasing and mining claims.

Biden today also will announce funding through the Inflation Reduction Act to mitigate the impacts of drought in the Colorado River Basin, a White House official said on background in an email to media outlining today's planned announcements.