President Biden today is scheduled to designate the new Camp Hale ━ Continental Divide National Monument during a visit to Colorado in which the Biden administration also plans to announce a proposal to withdraw more than 200,000 acres in the Thompson Divide area southwest of Glenwood Springs from new oil and gas leasing and mining claims.
Biden today also will announce funding through the Inflation Reduction Act to mitigate the impacts of drought in the Colorado River Basin, a White House official said on background in an email to media outlining today's planned announcements.
Camp Hale, outside Leadville, is where 10th Mountain Division ski troops trained before helping liberate Europe in World War II.
The While House official said Biden will travel to Camp Hale today "to highlight the Biden-Harris Administration’s efforts to protect, conserve, and restore some of America’s most cherished lands and waters for the benefit of future generations."
Biden is scheduled to sign a proclamation under the Antiquities Act to create the 53,804-acre monument. While he has used his authority under the act to restore protections for three national monuments that the Trump administration sought to reduce or eliminate, this will be Biden's first use of the act to create a new monument.
Biden is scheduled to be joined by officials including Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, both D-Colo., and local and tribal leaders.
Camp Hale and Thompson Divide are areas included in the proposed Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act, which altogether would provide new protections for some 400,000 acres. It has passed the House of Representatives multiple times but has yet to clear the Senate. With the bill stalled, Bennet, Hickenlooper, Polis and U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Lafayette, had written Biden to ask him to use his authority to designate the new national monument, and for his administration to take other actions to protect CORE lands, including the mineral withdrawal in Thompson Divide.
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Silt, led a group of 11 members of the U.S. House of Representatives, all Republicans, in writing to Biden to oppose the proposed monument designation and to call on him to let the CORE Act "stand or fall on its own merits" in Congress. She has characterized CORE's efforts to protect areas like the Thompson Divide area, with its oil and gas deposits, as a "land grab."
According to a fact sheet from the White House, the administration is proposing the 20-year withdrawal as a "response to broad concerns about protecting Thompson Divide’s important wildlife habitat, recreation opportunities, grazing lands and clean air and water."
"The Bureau of Land Management ... and Forest Service have jointly submitted the withdrawal petition and application to Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland. Secretary Haaland’s acceptance of the petition and publication of a notice in the Federal Register will initiate a two-year segregation that will prohibit new mining claims and the issuance of new Federal mineral leases on approximately 225,000 acres in the Thompson Divide area. During this time, the BLM and Forest Service will seek public comment, and conduct a science-based environmental analysis of the impacts of a 20-year withdrawal," the fact sheet says.
Pre-existing leases in the area wouldn't be affected by the proposed mineral withdrawal, and constitute less than 1% of the more than 3,000 active federal leases in the state, according to the fact sheet.
Some of the Thompson Divide area in the White River National Forest already was closed several years ago to oil and gas leasing under an oil and gas plan for that forest.
Also today, the Biden administration will be opening a portion of $4 billion in Inflation Reduction Act drought-mitigation funding through the Interior Department's newly created Lower Colorado River Basin System Conservation and Efficiency Program, providing immediate resources to communities, tribes and irrigators in Arizona, California and Nevada, according to the fact sheet. The Inflation Reduction Act also includes at least $500 million for water conservation and system efficiency measures in the Upper Colorado River Basin.
Bennet said in a statement, “I can think of no better choice for President Biden’s first national monument than Camp Hale-Continental Divide. This designation will permanently protect Camp Hale and the Tenmile Range, the iconic site where the 10th Mountain Division trained to fight in World War II and later returned to found much of Colorado’s ski industry. With every passing year, there are fewer World War II veterans who trained at Camp Hale left to tell their story, which is why it is so important that we protect this site now.
“This designation and the administration’s efforts to protect the Thompson Divide enjoy broad, bipartisan support from Coloradans, and testify to the hard work of local leaders and groups, who have worked for years to preserve this vital part of our history and our landscapes. I am grateful to President Biden for answering Colorado’s call to honor our veterans, safeguard our wildlife and public lands, and strengthen our outdoor recreation economy.”
