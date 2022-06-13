The Bureau of Land Management has accelerated its plans for removing hundreds of wild horses from Rio Blanco County due to the poor conditions of the animals and the rangeland where they live.
The agency plans to begin what it calls a gather in the Piceance-East Douglas Herd Management Area Thursday, spending a month using food and water as bait to draw in and trap horses, and then using horseback riders and helicopters to round up more animals starting around July 15. It previously had planned to undertake the project in September.
The agency said in a news release Monday that the horses will be transported to the BLM wild horse holding facility in Utah, and they will be adopted, sold, or provided long-term care in off-range pastures. This year, about 145 horses removed last year from what the BLM calls the West Douglas area west of Colorado Highway 139 near the Utah border died after an outbreak of equine influenza virus in a BLM holding facility in Cañon City.
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has voiced concern about the BLM proceeding with plans for removal operations in the Piceance-East Douglas area given what happened in Cañon City, and some wild-horse advocates had called for suspension of further operations to remove horses from public lands following the fatal outbreak there.
The BLM says the Piceance-East Douglas area has far more horses than the rangeland can sustain. It says the appropriate management level in the 190,000-acre area is 135-235 horses, but the population there is more than 1,385 horses. The BLM estimates that about 45% of 450 horses visually assessed in the herd this year are malnourished or otherwise in subpar health.
The agency has said it wants to gather more than 1,000 of the horses in the herd this year, remove 750 of them and treat 200 more with fertility controls.
“We saw some horses really suffering in March and April,” Elijah Waters, Northwest District manager for the BLM in Colorado, said in the news release. “We were getting quite a bit of feedback from the public to do something, and we felt like the best option was to gather as soon as we could for the horses in poor condition and for the horses that will remain and need forage before going into next winter.”
Said Bill Mills, field manager for the BLM's White River Field Office, “It is imperative that we bring the population of wild horses to within the appropriate management level to preserve and maintain a thriving natural ecological balance and multiple-use relationship in that area."
A BLM virtual information meeting on the gather is scheduled for Wednesday at 5 p.m. For information on how to register, visit https://blm.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_c6JZuRO5QaGO39ZVMWu5tQ.
