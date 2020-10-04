The body believed to be a missing 3-year-old child was found today around 2:15 p.m.
After an extensive search for the girl named Adelesia late Saturday and early Sunday, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office decided to drain the Grand Valley Irrigation Company canal.
Using a Centurylink’s helicopter to assist the search effort by flying above the canal to search for any sign of the missing child.
The helicopter’s search crews spotted something in the water and deputies and investigators converged on the area to investigate. That’s when the body of the girl matching Adelesia’s description was found in the canal near 29 Road.
The Mesa County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the deceased and will officially release the name once next-of-kin is notified.
At 6:13 p.m. Saturday a 9-1-1 call was made reporting that 3-year-old Adelesia, who answers to Addie Rae, was missing. The girl was last seen at 6 p.m. Saturday at a residence on Orchard Avenue between 29 ½ Road and 30 Road. It is believed she wandered off.
Mesa County Sheriff’s deputies and family members immediately began searching the surrounding area. Grand Junction Police officers and GJPD’s K-9 unit, Colorado State Patrol, and more than 20 Mesa County Search and Rescue volunteers also joined the search for the child.
A Community Notification was sent to area residents. The circumstances of this incident did not meet the qualifications to issue an amber alert, a MSCO news release said.
Deputies found evidence that the girl had been near the canal, and several miles of the canal bank were searched. That’s when the decision to drain the canal was made and MCSO contacted the Grand Valley Irrigation District to begin the process.
Following the discovery of the body, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office offered its thanks to all search and rescue volunteers, Citizens on Patrol volunteers, law enforcement partners, the Grand Valley Irrigation Company, and the community for their help in this search effort. The outpouring of community support during this search effort has been unprecedented, the news release said.
Adelesia’s family also offered their thanks to the community for their support and compassion and has asked for privacy during this time. A Go Fund Me account has been sent up in the family’s name.
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is still seeking any video that may help investigators understand the circumstances surrounding this tragedy. If you have information, please call non-emergency dispatch at 970-242-6707.
The temporary shutdown of the canal impacted the Mesa County ditch mainline, the Independent Ranchman’s ditch, and the Grand Valley Irrigation Company’s Highline canal and Mainline.