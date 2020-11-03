A Rifle restaurateur who ousted a Republican incumbent in the primary and professes a love for guns, freedom and conservative values may be on her way to securing a seat in Congress in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.
Lauren Boebert was leading Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush 50.4 percent to 46.5 percent with nearly 374,000 votes counted as of about 8:30 p.m.
Boebert pulled off a major upset victory in the primary earlier this year in defeating longtime incumbent Scott Tipton. She ran to the right of him on issues, and with her victory assured that either she or Mitsch Bush would become the first woman to represent Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District in Congress.
Boebert achieved fame long before she entered politics through her ownership of Shooters Grill in Rifle. The restaurant has received widespread media coverage because she and waitresses open-carry firearms. A staunch advocate of gun rights, she went last year to a campaign event held by then-presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke to challenge him on a mandatory buyback proposal for some guns.
Earlier this year she defied state and Garfield County pandemic restrictions by serving diners in her restaurant, also defying a cease-and-desist order and then having her restaurant license suspended by the county after she moved her dining tables outside.
Boebert has grown in prominence since her primary win, gaining a large following on social media and going to President Trump’s Fourth of July rally at Mount Rushmore where she got to meet him. She has cast herself as “the antidote to the Squad,” a group of liberal Democratic congresswomen including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
Her opponent, Mitsch Bush, is a former state lawmaker and Routt County commissioner, unlike Boebert, who has never held an elected office. Mitsch Bush lost a race for the seat against Tipton in 2018. Boebert and Mitsch Bush raised millions of dollars in their race, which polling showed was closely contested.
Boebert has characterized herself as having been raised by a Democratic mother on welfare, dependent on the government for food and housing and health care. As the Sentinel has reported, state records show her mother first registered to vote in Colorado as a Republican when Boebert was 14, becoming a Democrat when Boebert was a married adult and then more recently registering again as a Republican.
Boebert has said that getting a job at the McDonald’s restaurant in Rifle led to her learning the value of work and realizing one didn’t need to rely on the government.
Boebert’s candidacy drew attention to aspects of her past that have included minor skirmishes with the law. Among them was a 2015 arrest for disorderly conduct at a Country Jam event in Mack after she yelled at Mesa County sheriff deputies for detaining underaged drinkers, driven by what she has said she viewed as an injustice taking place. The charge was dropped but she twice failed to appear in court on the matter.
Boebert also drew attention for comments she made earlier this year about QAnon, a far-right conspiracy theory focused on an alleged “deep state” conspiracy against Trump. After saying that she hopes “that this is real” and that she thinks it means people are returning to conservative values, she later distanced herself from QAnon, calling it fake news.
Boebert and Mitsch Bush campaigned in starkly different ways, with Boebert holding in-person rallies and Mitsch Bush holding virtual events due to the pandemic.