breaking Both directions of I-70 back open SENTINEL STAFF Sentinel Staff Author email Oct 6, 2021 Oct 6, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago After a lengthy closure, both lanes of Interstate 70 have reopened at Silverthorne westbound and Loveland Pass (exit 216) westbound.The Colorado Department of Transportation closed the highway after a tractor trailer crashed and caught fire late last night. The crash occurred on a westbound I-70 bridge just east of Silverthorne.Information will be updated on COtrip.org and CDOT's social media platforms.