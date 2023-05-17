A 15-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene and five juveniles suffered serious injuries in a one-vehicle crash northeast of Fruita early Wednesday morning.
According to Colorado State Patrol, a Kia Rio vehicle was traveling east on J Road near 24 Road just after midnight Wednesday when it drove off the road at a dead end, went airborne and collided with an embankment.
The 15-year-old male driver was found dead at the scene, according to Colorado State Patrol. Five passengers, including a 17-year-old female, a 14-year-old male, a 16-year-old female, a 14-year-old male and a 16-year-old female, all from Fruita, were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
Three of the passengers were ejected, police said.
Some of the victims were students at Fruita 8/9 and Fruita Monument High School.
"In the early hours of this morning, District 51 Safety and Security and our Crisis Teams were notified of a fatal car accident last night," Fruita Monument Principal Todd McClaskey said in a letter to parents. "Regrettably, multiple students were injured, and one tragically lost their life. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family of that student during this incredibly difficult time."
Mental health support will be available for students during the rest of the week, McClaskey said.
"We understand the weight of this situation and the potential impact it may have on our students and staff," McClaskey said. "Our priority is to provide a safe and supportive environment for students to express their emotions and seek the assistance they need."
McClaskey encouraged parents to engage in open and honest conversations with their children about the situation, and contact Mind Springs Health at (970) 201-4299, contact the Colorado Crisis Services hotline at (844) 493-8255 or text TALK to 38255 if they are experiencing significant grief and require immediate support.
"During moments like this, we deeply appreciate your understanding, empathy, and commitment to our students and one another," McClaskey said in the letter.
The Lower Valley Fire Protection District and Grand Junction Fire Department responded to the scene. Lower Valley Chief Frank Cavaliere said the vehicle was in a deep ravine, and rescue included the use of ropes and Stokes baskets to get patients into ambulances.
