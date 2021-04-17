An adult man was shot dead early Saturday morning in the 700 block of 33 Road, the Mesa County Sheriff's Office reports.
Cody Hodge, 29, was identified as a suspect in the case and was arrested. Hodge faces a charge of murder in the second degree, among others.
The incident began when sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a shooting around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a release from the sheriff's office. Once there, deputies found the body of a man who had suffered a gunshot wound.
Hodge was booked into the Mesa County Detention Facility.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.