A midnight shooting in the 1000 block of Teller Avenue killed one and sent three more to the hospital, Grand Junction police say.
At around 12:17 a.m. Saturday several residents reported to 911 that shots were being fired into a house in the area, according to a press release from the Grand Junction Police Department. Multiple adults sustained gunshot wounds leading to three people being taken to the hospital while one died at the scene.
None of the victims have yet been identified.
Police report that one person has been detained for questioning and officers believe the shooting to be a targeted incident. Anyone with information on the shooting, including those in the neighborhood who may have security camera footage, are asked to call 970-242-6707.