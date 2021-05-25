A 35-year-old man was arrested in connection with a Tuesday morning fire in the Glade Park area that was preceded by an armed confrontation between roommates.
The Mesa County Sheriff's Office reported that deputies responded to a call shortly before 5 a.m. in the 15600 block of Holloway Lane in Glade Park that involved an altercation among roommates with one man said to have a gun.
According to a release from the sheriff's office, one shot was said to have been fired into the air and the Mesa County SWAT team arrived to aid in evacuating the residence, at which time more shots were heard.
No arrest was made at the time, according to the release, and "deputies were ultimately able to deescalate the situation, speak with the man causing the disturbance and determine he was no longer a threat to the surrounding area."
However, after the initial call, deputies still in the area were said to have seen smoke and fire coming from the property. This prompted the evacuation notice some residents received early Tuesday morning, as officials were concerned that the fire could spread quickly.
Some 70 contacts were notified to evacuate to the Glade Park Store and Mesa County Sheriff’s Office deputies went door-to-door to evacuate residents in the immediate area, officials say.
Fire crews that included the county, Bureau of Land Management and Grand Junction Fire Department personnel contained the fire to about 1 acre in size on the property. At least one car was burned and a family displaced by the blaze is being assisted by Red Cross, the release said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation and the man, who has no been identified, is still facing charges pending the investigation.