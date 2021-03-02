A report of human remains found in a plastic bag has led to the arrest of a 19-year-old Grand Junction man.
Grand Junction police announced Tuesday that Brian Cohee II, 19, faces a felony murder charge in addition to charges of tampering with evidence and tampering with a deceased body.
The arrest was preceded by a Monday afternoon call to the Grand Junction Regional Communication Center from someone who reported that they found what they believed to be human remains in a plastic bag at a residence. Police investigated and found the remains at one of the searched locations, according to a press release from GJPD.
Police then took Cohee, who they described as being associated with one of the addresses searched, into custody for questioning.
Investigators determined the death took place in the area of Crosby Avenue and Highway 340 on Feb. 27 and arrested Cohee, who is being held at the Mesa County Detention Facility.
The name of the deceased has not yet been released.