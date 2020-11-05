3 more dead from COVID-19
Mesa County Public Health announced three new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday and warned that the county is picking up COVID-19 cases at an alarming rate.
Case counts are not slowing or showing signs of a peak and community spread has contributed to this surge, the health department warns.
“This is a call to action for our entire community. I’ve said previously that we are headed in the wrong direction. Looking at the data it is clear; we now find ourselves far down the road, going the wrong way,” Jeff Kuhr, executive director of Mesa County Public Health, said in a public service announcement released Wednesday. “We need an abrupt turn. I urge each member of our community to take action to protect yourself and the ones you love.”
As of Wednesday’s count 1,978 cases of COVID-19 have been reported, with about 44% of the total cases being reported in the past two weeks. Deaths due to COVID-19 more than doubled this week; increasing from 6 to 12 on Monday. The additional deaths reported Wednesday included a woman in her 70s, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 80s.
To mitigate the impacts of COVID-19, the county has expanded community testing to more than 700 residents a day and the contact team has doubled in size, The county also said it is prioritizing high-risk populations.