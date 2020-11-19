Thirty-three are now dead of COVID-19 in Mesa County.
Mesa County Public Health added three new fatalities to the count in Thursday evening's report. That makes for 33 dead of COVID-19 and 42 in total, counting fatalities in which the deceased tested positive for COVID-19 but for which officials did not rule the virus to be the specific cause of death. The latter category also added three new deaths making for a half-dozen dead in Thursday's count.
The three new COVID-19 fatalities are a woman in her 50s, a man in his 70s and a man in his 80s. In the first 19 days of November, Mesa County has tallied 29 deaths do to COVID-19.
Mesa County Public Health also recorded a new daily case record of 248 positive tests. It's the second day in a row the county has exceeded 200 positive cases and the third time this month.
Hospitalizations stand at 51 in Mesa County with 38 of them being county residents. Also on Thursday, the county announced that it had reached ICU capacity. The two-week case count is now over 2,200 and the positive test rate for that time is 10.89%.