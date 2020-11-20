At least 49 people who tested positive for COVID-19 are dead in Mesa County with 38 of those having died directly of the disease.
Five new fatalities were listed in the Mesa County Health Department's Friday update. The deceased are a woman in her 70s; a woman in her 80s; a woman in her 90s; a man in his 70s and a man in his 90s.
Including Friday's count, 40 have died in 20 days this month among those who tested positive for the coronavirus. Among cases where COVID-19 was determined to be the cause of death, 32 have died over that time span.
This week alone, 11 have died of the disease.
Friday's count also recorded 214 new cases of the virus. It's the third straight day the county has surpassed 200 new COVID-19 cases. Fifty-one are hospitalized in the area, 30 of whom are Mesa County residents.