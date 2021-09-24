The Mesa County Coroner’s Office has identified the murder victim discovered after the recent house fire on 29 1/2 Road near Parkway Drive as Mary Cruthers, an 80-year-old Grand Junction resident.
The coroner found that the cause of death was an incised wound to the neck and ruled the manner of death as homicide. An incised wound is caused by a sharp object slicing into the skin.
Kellan Hoyt, 33, was arrested Wednesday night for the alleged murder of Cruthers. Charges included murder in the first degree, first-degree arson, tampering with a deceased human body, tampering with physical evidence and second-degree assault with intent to cause bodily injury by strangulation.
At about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, the Grand Junction Fire Department responded to a report of a fire. After it was put out a body was found inside the building, under circumstances deemed suspicious.
About 10 minutes after the fire was reported, Grand Junction Regional Communication Center received a 911 call about a person who may have been involved in the incident. That person was Hoyt.
Sheriff’s deputies found Hoyt at a residence in the 3100 block of Covey Avenue and he was taken into custody.
Hoyt was arraigned Thursday , appearing virtually at the Mesa County Courthouse. District Attorney Dan Rubinstein asked for a $2 million bond, citing a confession allegedly made by Hoyt and a “high likelihood of conviction,” as well as a history of domestic violence by Hoyt.
The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Sept. 29. Anyone with information about this case should call the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Witness Tip Line at 970- 244-3526.