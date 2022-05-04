A third person has been arrested and charged with second degree murder in the death of a 31-year-old Grand Junction man.
Lanea Cameron, 27, of Clifton was booked into the Mesa County Jail Tuesday and charged with second degree murder, not in the heat of passion.
Grand Junction Police confirmed Cameron's arrest was related to the death of Buddy Cates, who was found dead with gunshot wounds at the Days Inn on Horizon Drive April 23.
KC Hatley, 21, and Cory Davis, 36, were previously arrested in connection with Cates' death and charged with second degree murder, not in the heat of passion.
Cameron is scheduled to make her first court appearance Thursday. Davis is also scheduled for a court appearance in the case Thursday, and Hatley is scheduled to appear Friday.
