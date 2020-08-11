A single story four unit apartment fire remains under investigation on Tuesday after one person was found deceased by fire crews late Monday evening.
Clifton Fire Protection District Fire Chief Charles Balke said he was back on scene at the corner of Holland Street and F Road on Tuesday and that the cause has not yet been determined. Clifton Fire got the call for the fire at around 8 p.m.on Monday and firefighters were on scene until after midnight.
Balke described the initial scene as “chaotic” with several panicked people running around the street and additional units were immediately called.
He said the fire was fully engulfed by the time crews got there making it difficult to approach initially and they received conflicting reports about whether anybody was still inside
“We always assume some is in there until proven otherwise,” he explained. “Once the fire was knocked down crews went in and searched each individual apartment and the person was found.”
A cat also perished in the fire.