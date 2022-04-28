A Delta County inmate working with infected poultry at a commercial farm tested positive for avian flu, though state health workers say the virus may have only been present without causing infection in the man.
The man, who Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment officials identified as being under 40 and an inmate at a state correctional facility in Delta County, was working with poultry as a part of a pre-release employment program at a Montrose County commercial farm. State health workers tested the man, along with others, because they had direct contact with poultry infected by the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, HPAI, also known as H5N1.
Repeat testing on the man resulted in negative tests, however, leading health officials to believe the virus may have been present in the man's nose without leading to infection.
The man "is largely asymptomatic, reporting only fatigue. He is now isolating and receiving the influenza antiviral drug oseltamivir (tamiflu) per CDC guidance," a release from CDPHE said.
“We want to reassure Coloradans that the risk to them is low,” Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist for CDPHE, said in the release. “I am grateful for the seamless collaboration between CDC, Department of Corrections, Department of Agriculture, and CDPHE, as we continue to monitor this virus and protect all Coloradans.”
The avian flu has been identified in wild birds in 34 states, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and found in poultry in 29 states.
Another case of human detection was found in the United Kingdom in a man who had also had direct contact with infected poultry, CDPHE said.
People should avoid contact with poultry that appear ill or are dead, and avoid contact with surfaces that appear to be contaminated with feces from wild or domestic birds. Those who must handle sick or dead poultry, should wear gloves and wash their hands with soap and water afterwards.
It is safe to eat properly handled and cooked poultry and poultry products in the United States, CDPHE said. The proper handling and cooking of poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165˚F kills bacteria and viruses, including H5N1 viruses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.