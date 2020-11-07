Chance of Rain: 70% Sunrise: 06:49:15 AM Sunset: 05:06:15 PM Humidity: 48% Wind: SSE @ 20mph UV Index: 3 Moderate

Saturday Night

Cloudy and windy with rain ending overnight. Low 38F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.