A US Postal Service employee discovered a body on top of semi-trailer Thursday morning that had arrived in Grand Junction.
When police arrived they determined the man was dead.
The trailer traveled from Kansas to Glenwood Springs and on the way the driver reported hearing a loud noise as he passed under an overpass along Interstate 70 in Wheat Ridge.
When the driver reached Glenwood Springs, the trailer was transferred to another truck and traveled to Grand Junction, where the body was discovered that morning, GJPD reports.
The investigation is being handled by the Wheat Ridge Police Department.