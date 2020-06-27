A deceased male matching the description of a missing hiker was found in Colorado National Monument Saturday.
Search crews were looking for Jim Fuchs in the area of Devil's Kitchen and on Saturday the search was suspended after finding a body matching Fuchs' description, according to a release from Parks Service staff. Identification will be done by the Mesa County Coroner's Office.
The body was found early Saturday in rough terrain beyond the Devil’s Kitchen rock formation, the release said. Search efforts for Fuchs began Thursday after he was reported overdue from a hike.
Searchers from the National Park Service, Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and Mesa County Search and Rescue Ground Team were involved in the search, which included the use of a specially licensed drone equipped with thermal imaging and cameras.