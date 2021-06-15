An body was found floating in the Colorado River Tuesday afternoon near the area of the Blue Heron boat ramp.
Shortly before noon, the Grand Junction Regional Communication Center received a report of an adult man who had been swimming in the river near the boat ramp with a dog and was later seen floating face down, according to a release from the Mesa County Sheriff's Office.
The Grand Junction Fire Department retrieved the body and attempted life-saving measures. The dog was found and is safe.
The deceased has not yet been identified and the investigation is ongoing.