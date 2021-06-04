A kayaker on Friday afternoon found the body of an adult man in the Colorado River.
The body was reported around 12:20 p.m. Friday near 30 3/4 Road and was recovered by Mesa County Sheriff's Deputies along with the Search and Rescue Swiftwater team and the Mesa County Coroner's office, according to a release from the Mesa County Sheriff's Office.
The man has not yet been identified but deputies have been searching the area since May 24 when a possible drowning was reported. According to the sheriff's office, witnesses reported seeing an unidentified man fall into the river while climbing a cliff near 32 1/2 and D Road.
The case is still under investigation and the identity of the man will be released by the county coroner's office pending notification of next of kin.